Promotion en poche pour le HC Tramelan

Les Requins évolueront bien en 1re ligue l’hiver prochain. Bien que battus en finale romande ...
Les Requins évolueront bien en 1re ligue l’hiver prochain. Bien que battus en finale romande, ils profitent d’un rééquilibrage des groupes pour rejoindre la 4e division

La déception d'il y a deux semaines (ici à l'image) laisse soudainement la place à une grande joie dans les rangs du HC Tramelan (photo : Mauricette Schnider). La déception d'il y a deux semaines (ici à l'image) laisse soudainement la place à une grande joie dans les rangs du HC Tramelan (photo : Mauricette Schnider).

« Malgré la journée maussade, le soleil est radieux à Tramelan ». L’image émane de Martin Bergeron, un entraîneur heureux. Ses Requins patineront en 1re ligue la saison prochaine. Le HC Tramelan a appris la nouvelle ce mercredi. Il profite d’un rééquilibrage des groupes pour accéder à la 4e division nationale. « C’est un gros ouf de soulagement », lance le technicien québécois. Le HCT n’avait pas caché ses ambitions cet hiver. Il voulait à tout prix monter d’un échelon pour permettre à sa jeune troupe de poursuivre sa progression. Mais la glace en a décidé autrement. Les Requins ont été battus, et privés de promotion, par Sarine-Fribourg il y a deux semaines lors du dernier match de la finale romande. Suite à l’annonce du jour, les deux clubs se retrouveront dans quelques mois en 1re ligue. Et ce devrait être avec Martin Bergeron à la bande du HC Tramelan. Des discussions sont en cours avec le comité directeur. « En principe, je devrais être l’entraîneur la saison prochaine », confie l’ancien attaquant. /msc

Martin Bergeron : « C’est un gros ouf de soulagement »

Ecouter le son

Martin Bergeron devrait, sauf surprise, rester aux commandes du HC Tramelan (photo : archives/Georges Henz). Martin Bergeron devrait, sauf surprise, rester aux commandes du HC Tramelan (photo : archives/Georges Henz).

