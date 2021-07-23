Visite numérique à St-Imier

La Municipalité s’est approchée de la start-up imérienne Pindex et de l’Association Fluorescence ... Visite numérique à St-Imier RFJ La Municipalité s’est approchée de la start-up imérienne Pindex et de l’Association Fluorescence pour mettre sur pied une application pour découvrir St-Imier à travers des témoignages d’habitants et images d’archives Les visiteurs pourront découvrir une vidéo avec une vue aérienne de la collégiale et de son orgue. Découvrir St-Imier et son histoire au travers d’une application. La Municipalité a mandaté la startup imérienne Pindex pour mettre sur pied un guide touristique numérique. Le parcours s’intitule « St-Imier vue par ses habitants » et offre aux visiteurs des images d’archives, des témoignages ou encore des vidéos grâce au travail de recherche de l’Association Fluorescence et la collaboration de Mémoire d’Ici. Jenny Bouduban est stagiaire chez Pindex et s’occupe du marketing et de la communication. Elle explique l’origine de cette application : Ecouter le son Pour le moment, dix points d’intérêt sont éparpillés dans les rues imériennes. Mais il sera possible d’en ajouter, d’en enrichir ou d’en modifier par la suite. Depuis la présentation officielle de l’application depusi juillet, la Municipalité de St-Imier peut gérer facilement le contenu de la visite comme l’explique Jenny Bouduban :

Ecouter le son Afin de découvrir cette application sous toutes ses coutures, Lydiane Guenat s’est rendue dans les rues de St-Imier avec le comité de Pindex :

Ecouter le son A noter que Pindex va travailler pour ajouter un parcours pour les enfants, un peu plus ludique, dès l’année prochaine. /lyg



Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'HitCounterNews' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: Transaction (Process ID 70) was deadlocked on lock | communication buffer resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction. à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ConsumeMetaData() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.get_MetaData() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlCommand.FinishExecuteReader(SqlDataReader ds, RunBehavior runBehavior, String resetOptionsString) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlCommand.RunExecuteReaderTds(CommandBehavior cmdBehavior, RunBehavior runBehavior, Boolean returnStream, Boolean async) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlCommand.RunExecuteReader(CommandBehavior cmdBehavior, RunBehavior runBehavior, Boolean returnStream, String method, DbAsyncResult result) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlCommand.RunExecuteReader(CommandBehavior cmdBehavior, RunBehavior runBehavior, Boolean returnStream, String method) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlCommand.ExecuteScalar() à IceCube.Common.SQLGetScalar(String query, String connectionString, SqlParameter[] prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 2230 update Object10004 set Value36=Value36+1 where ObjectID=@ObjectID à IceCube.Common.SQLGetScalar(String query, String connectionString, SqlParameter[] prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 2253 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.ScalarQuerySlot.GetLiveValue(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, Int32 objectID) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Scalar\ScalarQuerySlot.cs:ligne 80 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.ScalarQuerySlot.GetData(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Scalar\ScalarQuerySlot.cs:ligne 117 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.ScalarQuerySlot.RenderCall(ITemplate currentTemplate, Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, SitePart sitePartID) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Scalar\ScalarQuerySlot.cs:ligne 135 à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString() dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Rendering\CallPartBlockInfo.cs:ligne 68