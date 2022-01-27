Grave accident vers la gare de Moutier

Une collision entre une voiture et un scooter a eu lieu jeudi après-midi au croisement entre ... Grave accident vers la gare de Moutier RFJ Une collision entre une voiture et un scooter a eu lieu jeudi après-midi au croisement entre la rue de Soleure et l'avenue de la Gare à Moutier. La Rega est intervenue sur les lieux L'accident a nécessité l'intervention de la Rega. (Photo: Rega) Un grave accident de la route est survenu jeudi après-midi vers 15h45 à Moutier, au croisement entre la rue de Soleure et l'avenue de la Gare. Une voiture et un scooter sont entrés en collision selon nos informations confirmées par la police cantonale bernoise. La personne qui conduisait le deux-roues a été prise en charge par les équipes médicales, mais la gravité de ses blessures n'est pas encore connue. Un hélicoptère de la Rega a également été dépêché sur les lieux. Une déviation par l'arrière de la gare a été mise en place. /oza



