Elisabeth Baume-Schneider au Conseil fédéral : le Röstigraben de la presse

Au lendemain de l’élection de la Jurassienne, la presse suisse est partagée. Si les Romands ...
Elisabeth Baume-Schneider au Conseil fédéral : le Röstigraben de la presse

Au lendemain de l’élection de la Jurassienne, la presse suisse est partagée. Si les Romands sont élogieux, les Alémaniques sont plus critiques. Revue de presse

La presse romande est élogieuse, au lendemain de l'élection d'Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. La presse romande est élogieuse, au lendemain de l'élection d'Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

Quelques heures après l’élection d’Elisabeth Baume-Schneider au Conseil fédéral, la presse suisse est coupée en deux. A quelques nuances près, la presse romande se réjouit de cette « surprise » et salue la représentation des « minorités » et la personnalité de la nouvelle élue. Outre-Sarine, les journaux critiquent le manque de représentativité du Conseil fédéral et notamment la sous-représentation des villes et des Alémaniques. /mmi 

Marceline Michon propose une revue de la presse suisse

