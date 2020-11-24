Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

La région dissidente du Tigré est la cible du gouvernement éthiopien depuis le début du mois ...
Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

La région dissidente du Tigré est la cible du gouvernement éthiopien depuis le début du mois. Notre chronique internationale fait le point avec un spécialiste de la région

Des dizaines d'habitants de la région du Tigré ont dû fuir au Soudan. Ici, des réfugiés attendent la distribution de couvertures de la part des Nations Unis. (Photo : AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). Des dizaines d'habitants de la région du Tigré ont dû fuir au Soudan. Ici, des réfugiés attendent la distribution de couvertures de la part des Nations Unis. (Photo : AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty).

Les tensions ne retombent pas en Éthiopie. Le gouvernement a poursuivi ces derniers jours son offensive lancée au début du mois contre la région dissidente du Tigré, dans le nord du pays. Les autorités sont restées sourdes aux appels internationaux pour la désescalade de ce conflit qui a causé la fuite de dizaines de milliers de personnes au Soudan et qui aurait fait des centaines de victimes.

Le Genevois, Paulos Asfaha, a vécu sur place pour y faire des recherches dans le cadre de sa thèse de doctorat consacrée à la région du Tigré. Selon lui, il y a une distinction indispensable à faire lorsque l’on parle de cet endroit : 

Ecouter le son

/alr 

Réagir


 
Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'NewsByTag' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: The query processor could not start the necessary thread resources for parallel query execution. à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.HasMoreRows() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ReadInternal(Boolean setTimeout) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillLoadDataRow(SchemaMapping mapping) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillFromReader(DataSet dataset, DataTable datatable, String srcTable, DataReaderContainer dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, DataColumn parentChapterColumn, Object parentChapterValue) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, IDataReader dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.FillInternal(DataSet dataset, DataTable[] datatables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, String srcTable, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable dataTable) à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, IEnumerable`1 prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 1585 SELECT distinct top 5 d.objectid as ID,d.idnavigation,d.TextContent512 as TextContent,d.Title_Documents,d.RawImage,d.Image,d.createdate_documents FROM Document d inner join CategoryItemXObject o on d.ObjectID=o.ObjectID and o.CategoryItemID in (select n from @SelectedTagID) where d.ObjectID<>@ObjectID and d.IDZone=@Z and d.TypeID in (10004,10008) and d.Available_Document=1 and d.Published=1 and d.Visible_Document=1 order by d.createdate_documents desc à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, IEnumerable`1 prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 1608 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.GetLiveValue(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, Dictionary`2 uiArgs) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 682 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.Render(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, Dictionary`2 uiArgs) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 759 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.RenderCall(ITemplate currentTemplate, Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, SitePart sitePartID) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 786 à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString() dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Rendering\CallPartBlockInfo.cs:ligne 68
Commentaire 0

Actualités suivantes

2020, une bonne année pour les vendeurs de télés

2020, une bonne année pour les vendeurs de télés

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 14:50

L’UDC Jura veut la réouverture immédiate des restaurants

L’UDC Jura veut la réouverture immédiate des restaurants

Région    24.11.2020 - 11:52

Deux lauréats pour l'atelier d'artiste à Paris

Deux lauréats pour l'atelier d'artiste à Paris

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:26

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:16

Articles les plus lus

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 10:15

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:16

Deux lauréats pour l'atelier d'artiste à Paris

Deux lauréats pour l'atelier d'artiste à Paris

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:26

Courchapoix-Courchavon, destins croisés

Courchapoix-Courchavon, destins croisés

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:29

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 10:15

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Un kit contre le harcèlement au travail

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:16

Courchapoix-Courchavon, destins croisés

Courchapoix-Courchavon, destins croisés

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 11:29

Trois accidents sèment le chaos sur l'A16 

Trois accidents sèment le chaos sur l'A16 

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 14:37

De nouveaux chiffres mettent en lumière les assurances sociales

De nouveaux chiffres mettent en lumière les assurances sociales

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 07:40

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Le monde en cause : le conflit éthiopien à la loupe

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 10:15

Le grand jour de la Raiffeisen Arena

Le grand jour de la Raiffeisen Arena

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 12:24

Trois accidents sèment le chaos sur l'A16 

Trois accidents sèment le chaos sur l'A16 

Région    Actualisé le 24.11.2020 - 14:37